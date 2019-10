1 / 6

Have you ever heard of vasodilators medication? Vasodilators are medicines given to heart patients to open up their blood vessels. Your oxygen-filled blood cannot flow in the body if the blood vessels are too weak or narrow. The simple act of smoking can make your blood vessels weak. This is just one of the many reasons behind poor blood circulation in the body. According to National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA, peripheral artery disease (PAD), diabetes, obesity and Raynaud’s disease can also cause poor blood circulation. Symptoms of reduced blood flow are muscle cramps, numbness, pain, digestive disorder and coldness in the hands and feet. Athletes and other active individuals often treat their circulatory issues with medications, but there are a few food items that can also improve a person’s blood circulation.