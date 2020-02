1 / 6

Your eyesight fails as you grow old. But sometimes, it may also be the result of a deficiency or some underlying illness. Nowadays, constant exposure to blue light also adversely affects your eyes and too much reading can soon give you reading glasses. But a healthy lifestyle is all it takes to reverse this process. Yes, your eye health is in your hands and you can easily maintain good eyesight till a ripe old age. You just have to know how to go about it. According to the Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS), in 2001, nutrients like zinc, copper, vitamin C, vitamin E and beta carotene play a big role in maintaining eye health. There are a lot of foods that are rich in these nutrients. If you add them to your regular diet, you will be able to boost your eye health. Let us take a look at what they are.