The Happy Hormone

In the winter months, it is natural to feel gloomy. A drop in temperature and not much exposure to sunlight can affect the physical, mental and emotional health of a person. But, there are many natural ways in which you can boost the dopamine level in the body. Dopamine is a naturally-occurring chemical and a neurotransmitter responsible for emotions and movements. It influences your mood, memory, sleep and cognitive ability. It is also known as the 'happy hormone', whose deficiency can cause major health issues.