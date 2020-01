1 / 6

Proper digestion is a must for overall wellness. But because of bad habits and unhealthy dietary choices, most of us suffer from problems of bloating, acidity and gas. Over time, these problems can lead to more serious health complications. Moreover, constant irritation in the stomach can pull you down and interfere with your normal functioning. Hence, it is important to maintain a proper digestive system. At times, it be get so bad that you may need medical attention. But if you do certain things that boost digestion, you will never face these problems. And, one way of doing that is to make certain foods a part of regular diet.