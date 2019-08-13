1 / 5

Bones are considered as one of the toughest components of human body. Though they are resilient, they also have their limits in terms of how much pressure and stress they can handle. Bone fracture is basically a medical term used for broken bone. It can be extremely painful and disturbing. Fractures are usually result of a disease, injury, or high force impact. If your bone has fractured, you may experience symptom like sharp pain, swelling in the affected area, skin discolouration, problem in moving the affected body part, grating sensation within the skin, and peeking pieces of bone from skin plus bleeding. According to a study published in the journal PLOS Medicines, as far as the treatment for bone fracture is concerned, conservative treatment with sling is as good as surgery with plates and screws in shoulder fracture. In case you are looking for some complementary treatment, some of the essential oils are just great to opt for. Read on to know about them.