Positive Body Image









It builds self-compassion and reduces insecurity, allowing us to feel comfortable being open and vulnerable around our partners. Higher self-esteem also strengthens our ability to express our desires, set boundaries, and affirm our sexual needs. Engaging in healthy and consensual interactions is based on feelings of value and worthiness. Also Read - Nourish And Wow: Raw Papaya Salad And Chickpea Scramble For Quick, Healthy Wins