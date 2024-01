Intuitive Eating









Body neutrality became famous in 2015 after an intuitive eating consultant, Anne Poirier, led a workshop in Vermont. It is an alternative to body positivity and thin culture, urging individuals to value their body's functions over outward appearance. Body neutrality asks individuals to appreciate what their bodies can do, focusing on functionality rather than aesthetics. It emphasizes that the legs enable one to walk, not cellulite or thick thighs, and loose arms perform various tasks. Also Read - Inflammation: Add These 10 Foods In Your Diet