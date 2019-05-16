1 / 6

Also known as essential oil therapy, aromatherapy is an umbrella term for a range of traditional and alternative therapies that use natural plant compounds. It is normally used as a topical application or through inhalation, with the help of products like inhalers, diffusers, facial steamers, bathing salts, clay masks, hot and cold compresses etc. From managing pain to reducing stress to improving digestion, aromatherapy serves many purposes. Some of the most common aromatherapy oils include eucalyptus, lavender, lemon, rosemary etc. Though, these are safe, you should take some precautions while using them. Always apply them on your skin after mixing them with a carrier oil. Not doing so can cause skin patches, irritation rashes, nausea etc. Most of the essential oils have been found to have antimicrobial activity and are believed to have antifungal, antiviral, insecticidal, antioxidant, and nematicidal properties. Read on to know some of the major benefits of going for aromatherapy.