What Causes Blood In Urine?

Your urine can say a lot about your health, one of the many signs that your body gives through urine is a bloody pee. It can be marked by a sudden change in your pee color (redness). Blood in your urine, also known as hematuria, is a serious health condition that can appear when there is something terrible going on inside your body. It is a warning sign of many chronic diseases. In this article, we take a look what the top 5 dangerous diseases that can flush blood in your urine.