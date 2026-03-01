Select Language

Blood In Semen: 5 Severe Medical Conditions That Can Cause Hematospermia

What if you spot blood stains in your semen? Well, its not normal! Here are the top 5 medical conditions that can cause hematospermia.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Updated : March 1, 2026 11:35 AM IST

Blood in semen, also known as hematospermia, is an absolute matter of concern, but don't worry, it can be treated. Your sperm can appear pink, red or brown, which can lead to a lot of health issues. If this condition happens occasionally then you don't need to worry about it, but if the continuous bleeding is happening, then you need to consult your doctor. It's always important to understand the cause of the problem, so you can take actions timely and treat the problem as soon as possible.Here are five diseases that cause blood leakage in sperm.

Prostate Infection

Infection in your prostate gland is also called prostatitis. This problem starts to emerge. There is swelling in your tissue, and it ruptures small blood vessels, which leads to the problem of blood in semen. So if you are dealing with a prostate infection, you will have problems with ejaculation. You will frequently visit to bathroom and feel discomfort in your lower abdominal area.

Sexually Transmitted Infection

Chlamydia or gonorrheaThese two STI can cause inflammation in your reproductive tract which causes the problem of blood leakage in your semen. You need to find out the reason for the problem as soon as possible so that you can keep away from transmission and infection.

Urinary Tract Infection

UTIs are infections that are caused by the urinary tract. These are more likely to happen to females. Symptoms of this are redness, burning in urination, pain and inflammation in the pelvic region. UTIs require antibiotic treatment for relief.

Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the cancer of the prostate gland that is caused by changes in the prostate gland’s cells due to a combination of genetic, hormonal and environmental factors, which causes tumour growth and rupture of blood vessels, which could result in blood in semen. By regular visits to the doctor and by taking some measures, it can be cured.