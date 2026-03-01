Blood In Semen: 5 Severe Medical Conditions That Can Cause Hematospermia









Blood in semen, also known as hematospermia, is an absolute matter of concern, but don't worry, it can be treated. Your sperm can appear pink, red or brown, which can lead to a lot of health issues. If this condition happens occasionally then you don't need to worry about it, but if the continuous bleeding is happening, then you need to consult your doctor. It's always important to understand the cause of the problem, so you can take actions timely and treat the problem as soon as possible.Here are five diseases that cause blood leakage in sperm.