Bloating And Gas Relief: 5 Simple Movements For Better Digestion After Meals

Healthcare professionals claim that good digestion helps your gut to absorb nutrients from your diet, improves immune function, better mental health and enhances weight management.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : January 2, 2026 9:11 AM IST

Good digestion is the foundation of your overall wellbeing. If you have ever noticed your stomach bothering you immediately after eating a meal then you must considering incorporating simple exercises into your daily routine for your digestive health. Healthcare professionals claim that good digestion helps your gut to absorb nutrients from your diet, improves immune function, better mental health and enhances weight management. Therefore, instead of sitting or lying down immediately after eating, check out these six simple yet effective exercises that can work wonders for your digestion.

Knees-To-Chest Pose

Knees-to-chest pose is a yoga exercise that requires you to lie down on your back and hug your knees to your chest. This simple exercise improves stomach issues, such as bloating and gas by stimulating intestinal movement. The NIH notes, “Adolescents with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) frequently experience interference with everyday activities. Mind-body approaches such as yoga have been recommended as interventions for patients with IBS.” Also Read - Hot Water Vs Warm Water: Which One Really Benefits Your Digestion And Skin More?

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose

Your digestive system needs some movement for better digestion. To enhance your wellbeing, adding the legs-up-the-wall pose may help promote relaxation while reducing bloating and indigestion. Yoga experts claim that elevating your legs improves blood circulation and allows the digestive system to function more efficiently.

Cat-Cow Pose

Yoga is an important part of Indian culture that has spread across the globe for its health benefits. It is also known as an excellent source for stimulating digestion after meals. Yoga experts claim that flexing and stretching of the spine while performing cat-cow pose can promote circulation of the digestive organs, reduce discomfort and bloating.

Slow Walk

One of the best and most effective ways to improve digestion is by taking a light walk after meals. Researchers suggest that even a 10 to 15 minutes walk can help reduce bloating and improve metabolism, while regulating blood sugar levels. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, “Walking at a brisk speed for 30 minutes as soon as possible just after lunch and dinner leads to more weight loss than does walking for 30 minutes beginning one hour after a meal has been consumed.” Also Read - 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Eating Food in Silver Utensils