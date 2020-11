1 / 7

When we say raisins, most people think of white raisins since this is the most common variety. But in recent years, black raisins have garnered interest among health enthusiasts because of the many benefits that come from consuming it regularly. These are made from dried grapes and it has a very sugary taste and juicy flavour. If you add these black raisins to your diet, you stand to gain immensely in terms of health and general well-being. From stimulating hair growth to purifying your blood, this superfood comes with a range of health and beauty benefits. It is loaded with natural antioxidants and are a rich source of iron. Add this to your daily diet and you will be surprised at the difference it makes. You can add it to your breakfast cereal, have it as it is or soak it overnight in a glass of water and have it first thing in the morning.