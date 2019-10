1 / 6

Black pepper is widely used in India. In fact, it’s a kitchen staple and dishes are not complete without this spice. From salads to curries, we all have our won way of using black pepper. It adds great taste to food but more than that, has plenty of health benefits. It’s made from grinding peppercorns and comes in sharp to mild flavours. It’s considered healthy for its potent, beneficial and high in concentration plant compounds. Black pepper is high in anti-oxidants that help fight against free radicals. So, next time when you add a pinch of it to your food, know that you are doing your health some good. Read here what are the benefits of this spice.