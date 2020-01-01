1 / 6

If you are a picky eater, bitter foods will hardly make into the list of your favourite culinary list. Because of their strong flavour, bitter foods are not liked by many. However, bitter foods are very nutritious and contain many plant-based chemicals that are good for your health. Bitter foods are known to help lower risk of many diseases — including cancer, heart disease and diabetes. The can also improve your gut, eye and liver health. Bitter foods, such as apple cider vinegar, ginger and leafy greens, can be really good for our gut health.Bitter is actually better - Bitter foods promote natural cleansing, aid in digestion, improve energy and endurance. For years, bitter foods have been embraced in different cultures for their healing and health-promoting properties. Also, most of the diets we eat already predominantly sweet, it might also be good to introduce some bitter foods on your plate. So, here are 5 bitter foods that you can add in your grocery list next time.