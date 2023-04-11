Tips To Avoid Dog Bites
The CDC advises people to follow the tips below to avoid dog bites.
• When a dog approaches you, try to remain still, allow it to sniff you and feel comfortable.
• Do not pet someone else’s dog even if the dog appears friendly. As the owner first if it’s ok to do so.
• Do not leave young children alone with dogs, even if the dog is your family pet.
• Avoid touching or petting a dog while it is eating, sleeping, caring for puppies, hiding, or it appears to be sick, scared, or angry.
• Never run from a dog, get panic or make loud noises when a dog approaches you.