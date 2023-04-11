Sign In
    Dogs are responsible for 99 % of rabies transmissions to humans. Here are some tips to avoid dog bites and what you should do if bitten or scratched by a dog.

    Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : April 11, 2023 6:31 PM IST

    Dog Bites And Scratches

    Dog bites and scratches can cause pain and injury as well as spread germs, leading to infection. According to the US CDC, medical attention is required in nearly 1 in 5 dog bite cases. One should not ignore dog bites and scratches, even if the wound seems minor. You may be at risk of getting rabies, especially if the dog hasn’t been vaccinated against rabies or the animal is sick. This viral disease causes tens of thousands of deaths every year, and dogs are responsible for almost all rabies transmissions to humans. Hence, it is important to properly treat wounds resulting from dog bites and scratches.

    Things You Should Do If You Are Bitten Or Scratched By A Dog

    If the wounds are minor, the CDC advises to wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water, then apply an antibiotic cream, and use a clean bandage to cover the wound. For deep wounds, the agency suggests applying pressure with a clean, dry cloth to stop the bleeding, and to seek medical attention. If the bleeding continues or you feel faint or weak, you should not delay any more, and urgently call emergency medical services.

    When You Must See A Doctor After A Dog Bite Or Scratch

    You should see a doctor if: • The wound is deep or serious, and you’re experiencing uncontrolled bleeding, extreme pain, and loss of function. • You develop a fever, or have a red, painful, or swollen wound. • You’re not sure if the dog that bit you is vaccinated against rabies or not. • The bite is deep, and you haven’t received tetanus shot for more than 5 years.

    Vaccine To Prevent Rabies

    Your doctor may recommend getting a rabies vaccine after a dog bite to prevent rabies. The vaccine should be given before the symptoms begin. If you have not received the vaccine in the past, you need 4 shots that would be administered over 2 weeks (on days 0, 3, 7, and 14). Only 2 doses of rabies vaccine may needed If you have been vaccinated against rabies in the past.

    Tips To Avoid Dog Bites

    The CDC advises people to follow the tips below to avoid dog bites. • When a dog approaches you, try to remain still, allow it to sniff you and feel comfortable. • Do not pet someone else’s dog even if the dog appears friendly. As the owner first if it’s ok to do so. • Do not leave young children alone with dogs, even if the dog is your family pet. • Avoid touching or petting a dog while it is eating, sleeping, caring for puppies, hiding, or it appears to be sick, scared, or angry. • Never run from a dog, get panic or make loud noises when a dog approaches you.