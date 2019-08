1 / 6

Nowadays, more and more people are indulging in night time snacks. But there are steps you should remember to follow or else this unhealthy habit can put you at risk of serious health risks. Digestion is an activity and requires hard work. While sleeping your body rests. If you eat just before sleeping, you put extra pressure on digestion. You also deprive your digestive organs from getting their well-deserved rest. It is important that you first understand your body and preferably eat at least 2 hours before you go to sleep. According to the National Institute on Aging, USA, though people may claim that there are benefits of night time snacks, there is no scientific proof to back those assumptions. But scientific proof about harmful effects of night time snacks are there in plenty. Let us take a look at a few adverse effects of night time snacks.