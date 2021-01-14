1 / 7

A detectable lump is not the only sign of breast cancer. If you notice any change in your breast, go straight to your doctor. It could save your life. For example, dimples on your breast could also be associated with breast cancer. Dimpling do not occur as common as a lump, but it is a significant sign of breast cancer and sometimes it is the only symptom.Dimpling may develop when something pulls on the tissue. Sometimes a small cancer in the breast can attach itself to the skin or make an impression on the tissue that can actually alter the skin, says experts. As it is visible, a dimple on the breast is easy to spot. So, if you see any such sign while drying your hair in the bathroom mirror, consult a doctor immediately. According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early in the localized stage, the survival rate is 99%. If it is not breast cancer, you will be relieved to find out that you’re okay. Apart from lumps and dimples, there are other signs of breast cancer that women should watch out for. These include a thickening of an area, changes to the nipple, a nipple rash that isn't healing, discharge from the nipple, growing veins on the breast, bumps, a lump under the arm or a change in the shape of the breast.