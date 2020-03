1 / 6

Many people with diabetes have high blood pressure, which leads to greater complications. Stress, and obesity are other common factors in diabetic patients. People with diabetes should follow a healthy lifestyle to keep their blood pressure and weight under control, as well as reduce stress. By healthy lifestyle, we mean regular exercise and a balanced diet. Exercise, especially low impact exercise like yoga, are recommended for people with diabetes. Practising yoga regularly can help keep your blood pressure down, improve glucose levels, increase insulin sensitivity and lower blood glucose. Yoga helps reduce the risk of heart disease. Yoga improves your heart health in a number of ways. It calms the nervous system and reduces disease-causing inflammation. Here are some yoga asanas for diabetes and heart patients: