Your body needs carbs to function properly. When you eat carbohydrate-rich foods, your body breaks it up into glucose, which is then converted into energy. But according to popular belief, when you eat carbs, it makes you fat. So, most weight loss diets restrict this food type. This is unfortunate because, you need carbs. The problem arises when your body stores the carbs for later use. In this case, it is converted into fat. It basically means that too much of this food type can make you gain weight. When if you have it in moderation, your body will burn some of the stored fat rather than the carbs, which will promote fat loss. So, an ideal weight loss diet must include those foods that are low in carbs. There are many foods that fall in this category. Many people find this challenging because they are not very sure of what constitutes low carb foods. Here, we list a few of them.