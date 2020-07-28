1 / 6

Inflammation is your body’s response against any invading pathogens. Common symptoms of this are redness, swelling, pain and stiffness, flu, fatigue and so on. But sometimes when this becomes chronic, it can cause problems. There are many ways of dealing with this problem including taking prescription medications. But you can also control this with the right diet. An anti-inflammatory diet is healthy and can give you a health boost. It includes healthy food which can bring down your risk of many chronic ailments including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis and many more. Fruits and vegetables, whole grains and plant-based proteins are considered to be the best anti-inflammatory foods among many others. These foods are rich in antioxidants, fibre and contain many essential nutrients that give you a health boost. If you suffer from any inflammatory condition, you must make these foods a part of your daily diet. Here are a few such foods.