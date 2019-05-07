1 / 5

Every summer you get that awful tanning due to exposure to the scorching heat. Well, there is a way to prevent it. Sunscreen is one of the best ways to protect yourself from harmful sun rays and tanning that sunlight causes. There is a way of using sunscreen perfectly. Always apply it at least 20 to 30 minutes before going outside. Also, reapply it after every 3 hours. Do not forget to use the sunscreen on your ears, ears, lips, and back of your hands. Anyone who spends a considerable amount of time outside should apply sunscreen. Make sure, this body cream has at least 15 SPF. These days sunscreens containing primer, silicon, and foundation are available. These are hassle free and you can put it for the entire day without putting makeup. If you have oily skin, you can go for gel-based sunscreen. However, those with dry skin can either use oily sun screen or apply a moisturizer or serum after applying the sunscreen on skin. It will help hydrate your skin. Apart from protecting you from sunrays, sunscreen serves other purposes. Read on to know about them.