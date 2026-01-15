Benefits Of Amla: 5 Reasons To Consume Gooseberry Daily On An Empty Stomach

Boosts Immunity Naturally
The large amount of vitamin C in amla is one of its greatest advantages. Actually, amla has more vitamin C that the oranges. Vitamin C is very much helpful to boost the immunity system and defend the body against infection. Taking amla on a daily basis as per the empty stomach could assist the body in combating a variety of health challenges such as cold, cough and seasonal diseases. It is also an effective antioxidant, which is useful in minimizing the harm by the free radicals. This can contribute to the general immunity and aid the quicker rate at which the body fares against diseases.