Benefits Of Amla: 5 Reasons To Consume Gooseberry Daily On An Empty Stomach

Know the benefits of amla when consumed daily on an empty stomach, including improved immunity, better digestion, glowing skin, and overall health support.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : January 15, 2026 3:44 PM IST

Boosts Immunity Naturally

The large amount of vitamin C in amla is one of its greatest advantages. Actually, amla has more vitamin C that the oranges. Vitamin C is very much helpful to boost the immunity system and defend the body against infection. Taking amla on a daily basis as per the empty stomach could assist the body in combating a variety of health challenges such as cold, cough and seasonal diseases. It is also an effective antioxidant, which is useful in minimizing the harm by the free radicals. This can contribute to the general immunity and aid the quicker rate at which the body fares against diseases.

Improves Digestion And Gut Health

Amla is known to aid healthy digestion. It is rich in dietary fibre, which normalizes bowel movements and gets rid of constipation. Using amla in the morning can promote the secretions of the digestive juices which are able to make the body process food more efficiently during the day. It is also possible to use amla regularly to prevent acidity, bloating, and indigestion. Its cooling effect may help calm down the stomach walls and is helpful when people have a tendency to develop heartburn or acid reflux.  Also Read - Benefits Of Drinking Amla, Ginger, And Curry Leaves Juice: What Happens If You Drink This Every Morning On Empty Stomach

Supports Healthy Skin And Hair

Amla is a superfood since it provides numerous skin and hair benefits. This is due to antioxidants and vitamin C which is contained in amla that stimulates the production of collagen that is essential in maintaining a firm and young skin. Drinking amla juice or chewing fresh amla on an empty stomach could serve to boost the skin texture, dullness and natural glow. It can also tighten the hair roots, minimize hair loss and slows cases of untimely greying as far as it nourishes the scalp internally.

Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Amla can be useful when one wishes to control his blood sugar level. It includes compounds that could make insulin more sensitive and increase the ability of the body to manage the level of glucose in a more efficient way. When eaten empty, amla can be consumed so as to avoid the sudden spikes in sugar after one eats. Although it is not a substitute to medical treatment, the combination of amla with a healthy diet may help achieve a better level of blood sugar regulation, particularly when it is accompanied by healthy nutrition and physical exercise.  Also Read - Benefits Of Amla In Winter: What Happens If You Start Chewing 1 Amla Every Morning On Empty Stomach

Aids Weight Management And Detoxification

Amla is also low in calories and high in fibre thus can be used by people with the aim of keeping their weight within check. Eating amla in the mornings could make you feel satiated longer, so that you need not snack later in the day. It is also said to aid in the natural detoxification system through better performance of the liver and tapping out of toxins in the body. Enhanced digestion and metabolism can also help to maintain good weight in the long run.