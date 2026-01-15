Benefits Of Amla: 5 Reasons To Consume Gooseberry Daily On An Empty Stomach

Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels









Amla can be useful when one wishes to control his blood sugar level. It includes compounds that could make insulin more sensitive and increase the ability of the body to manage the level of glucose in a more efficient way. When eaten empty, amla can be consumed so as to avoid the sudden spikes in sugar after one eats. Although it is not a substitute to medical treatment, the combination of amla with a healthy diet may help achieve a better level of blood sugar regulation, particularly when it is accompanied by healthy nutrition and physical exercise.