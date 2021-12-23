Sign In
    Winter Is Here! Up Your Skincare Game This Season With These Simple Steps

    Winter can be tough for your skin, especially if you have dry skin! Here are some expert-approved ways to protect your skin this season with some simple steps.

    Written by Arushi Bidhuri | Updated : December 23, 2021 12:14 PM IST

    Elevate Your Winter Skincare Game This Winter

    With winter approaching, many of us, particularly those with dry skin, may be anxious that our skin may become dry and flaky in the cold. Our skin loses moisture and natural oils when the temperature drops, becoming harsh and unruly. With that, we need to update our skincare routine, from the nice spring, summer tones to the warm blankets and chilly season's. Ruchita Acharya, the founder of Glow and Green, suggests a few ways that can really help elevate your skincare routine.

    Toners

    Toners can really help your skin. It can give your skin a great glow and will tighten the pores. Rosewater can help as a good toner.

    Face Masks

    Face masks can really help your skin by giving it a great boost. You can create your own mask by applying avocado, banana, honey and olive oil. Let it stay on for 10 minutes and wash it off.