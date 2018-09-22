1 / 6

Those crusty pimples can be horrifying when you comb your hair. Those prominent red bumps lining up your hairline can spoil your appearance. Clogged pores or hair follicles can lead to scalp acne which will also result in excruciating pain. Dead skin cells, bacteria, or skin’s sebum entering the pores can lead to clogging. Fungus, mites, staphylococcus epidermidis and propionibacterium acne ( acne) can lead to inflammation and pimples. Furthermore, poor scalp hygiene, wearing a hat or a helmet, certain chemicals in the shampoos and not washing your hair properly and regularly can also lead to that scary scalp acne. Though it is harmless in the beginning it can become a serious issue and can cause baldness and hair loss. So, don’t ignore it. Just opt for these home remedies and you will surely be able to deal with your scalp acne. So, don’t waste your time, just try these natural hacks today!