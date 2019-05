1 / 6

During summer days, the scorching heat causes various problems and the common one among them is sunburn. This happens when you expose your skin to the sun for a prolonged period, the heat causes redness and irritation. You may also feel severe pain on the affected area. Apart from sun, even high-intensity lights can burn your skin. Persistent exposure to sunlight can up your risk of other dangerous skin diseases like dark spots or even skin cancer. You may feel redness, swelling and pain on the affected area if you get a sunburn, however, if your condition is severe, you may also experience high fever, nausea, headache and fatigue. Here, we tell you some home remedies that you can try in order to treat a sunburn naturally.