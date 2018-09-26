1 / 6

Imagine you are getting ready for your important meeting and you spot that dandruff on your eyelashes and eyebrows. Yes, it is worrisome and it can spoil your appearance. You will become a laughing stock. You will avoid stepping out of the house due to it. Do you know that it can cause due to two conditions namely blepharitis and seborrheic dermatitis? You have heard it right! Blepharitis is the inflammation of the eyelid margin and can happen due to the bacterial/fungal infection, dry eyes and so on. Dandruff on eyelashes due to it can be accompanied by burning and irritation of the eyes. Seborrheic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by white or yellowish dandruff flakes which appear on your eyelashes, eyebrows, behind ears and so on. So, a timely intervention is essential to treat it. Consult your dermatologist and seek immediate medical attention. Also, these natural solutions will help.