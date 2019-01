1 / 6

Personal hygiene is very important to keep your body’s nook and corner free of bacteria and germs which build up due to sweating. While sweating keeps our body temperature cool, excessive sweating can make you smell funny and land you in an extremely awkward situation. When the sweat breaks the protein down it produces pungent odor. To control the excessive sweating, many people use antiperspirants and deodorants which only serves as a temporary solution. But there’s good news, you can make use of naturally available ingredients to smell good. Here we list down 5 natural ingredients available in your kitchen.