Oats are cereals that not only caters to the nutritional value but can also provide skincare benefits as well. They are rich in antioxidants and their anti-inflammatory characteristics can help exfoliate, cleanse and moisturise your skin. Oats are usually considered as a health food but it can also do wonders for your skin. They can be used on every skin type, especially for people with oily skins. If you have a skin type which is acne prone, oats face mask can help to absorb the excess oil on your face and prevents acne from forming. Here we mark out a few combinations of oats with other ingredients that can help you with various skin related problems.