1 / 7

After a hectic day at office, the only thing you look forward to is your bed. But, maybe, not always.Sometimes, you might want to head straight to the shower.Taking a shower after a long day at work will help you in more ways than you think. Though it might be more tempting to head straight for bed, just try taking a bath at night and see the difference for yourself. Contrary to popular belief that a shower or bath at night will take your sleep away, actuallythe opposite is true.Most of us take a shower in the morning and just wash our faces at night. In this hot and humidweather, just a splash of water relieves you. Think what a shower can do. Here, we reveal the benefits of night baths that will surely tempt you to change your mind.