1 / 6

Stop damaging your skin with expensive cosmetics, creams and beauty treatments. If you want to have a healthy and glowing skin, remember the old adage 'you are what you eat'. Yes, this saying applies to the skin too. What you eat can significantly affect the health of your skin. You need to nourish your skin to keep it as healthy as possible and maintain an attractive complexion.Your skin requires nutrients to flourish and you can get it by eating healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and fish. Research has shown that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, yoghurt, eggs, vegetable oils, whole grains, tea and water can delay the ageing process and skin wrinkling. So, here are 5 vegetables that can help you glow from the inside out.