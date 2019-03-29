1 / 5

Folliculitis can be termed as a common skin disorder caused owing to inflammation and infection in the hair follicles. Razor bumps, hot and tub rash, are the types of folliculitis. It takes place on the different parts of the body apart from lips, palms of the hands, and soles of your feet. Though it is commonly seen on one's arms, legs, buttocks, genitals, chest, back, head, and face. One may get small red bumps which may be filled up with pus and have a white tip. You may suffer from this condition owing to shaving, tight clothing, clothing which tends to cause friction, skin issues like acne or dermatitis, opting for an unclean swimming pool, being an overweight and ingrown hair. One may show symptoms like itching, burning, redness of the skin, rashes with pus, excruciating pain and swelling. So, to help you tackle it, we list out few natural hacks.