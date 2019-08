1 / 6

Are you looking for a perfect beauty enhancer? Are you done using all the products with chemicals? If yes, go natural and use lemon essential oil. Having antiseptic, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, this oil can effectively give you a healthy and glowing skin. Additionally, its refreshing fragrance can keep you energetic. If you opt for this essential oil, make sure you do not expose your skin to the sun. Doing that can lead to complications like rashes. This is because lemon essential oil is photosensitive. It is associated with various health and beauty benefits. Commonly used in aromatherapy, this oil can potentially reduce anxiety and stress by enhancing your mood. It can also help in shedding those extra kilos. People with Alzheimer’s can use this oil to manage their symptoms. As far as its beauty benefits are concerned, there is a long list of that. Read on to know about that.