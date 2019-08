1 / 5

Derived from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia tree, tea tree oil is being used as a medicine from a long time now. It contains an array of compounds that help in fighting germs and keeping you healthy. Tea tree oil has plethora of health benefits. From preventing bladder infection to healing dry socket pain, and providing relief from root canal pain, tea tree essential oil do it all for you. Not only this, it gives you beauty benefits as well. If you are done using all the beauty products containing chemicals, try this oil. You will yourself feel the change and positive effect on your skin and hair. Opting for this oil can remove impurities from your skin. Thinking how it can actually help? Read further.