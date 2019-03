1 / 6

Long, lustrous locks look fab. You can style them in a million ways, or you can only leave them open, and they will look just as glamorous. Many women have naturally healthy hair which does not take much time to grow long. But others need some help if they want to grow their hair out. If you have always wanted to flaunt a long mane, here are a few tips from real Indian women who have gorgeous, long hair.