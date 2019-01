1 / 5

The vapour or steam of boiled water are significantly beneficial for your skin and it is commonly used in various salons to treat your hair and skin. However, you do not have to visit a salon every time you face a skin problem, you can do it at home all by yourself. Facial steaming is a pocket-friendly way to nourish, cleanse and refreshes your skin. When the steam hits your face, it dilates your blood vessels and boosts blood circulation. Apart from this it also helps you, if you have sinus problem and offers relief from the headache that comes after it. Here are some DIY methods that you can try to give your face a mini makeover in an inexpensive way.