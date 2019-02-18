1 / 5

Unlike the cocoa butter present in your dessert that can lead to weight gain, the one which is used in various skin creams can do wonders for your skin. It is being used in medicines for over 3,000 years and recently, researchers have identified phytochemicals, a compound that can be found in cocoa can help you to keep your body and skin healthy. Also, it has a pleasant smell and you can reap numerous skin care benefits by adding cocoa butter in your beauty regime. Although it is safe to use even during pregnancy, experts recommend you to consult with your doctor as applying cocoa butter on your skin can trigger allergy which further leads to skin rashes or other allergic reaction. Here, we share with you a few benefits of including cocoa butter in your skin care routine.