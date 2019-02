1 / 6

Taking care of your skin requires consistent efforts and habits. Just pampering your skin once in while will not fetch the clean and clear skin you want. While washing your face regularly is very important it is not enough. From understanding your skin type, to carefully choosing products, to using skin products at all, all of these decisions require careful attention. If you are still wondering as to what is it that is resulting acnes, wrinkles and other skin problems to surface then read along.