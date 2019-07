1 / 7

Monsoons do bring us relief from the heat but cause many health problems. The humidity levels escalate during monsoons and this is not good for our skin. Most people are willing to work extra on their face and hair. But our poor feet are generally ignored. Our feet are prone to serious infections as they have to jump over puddles, wade through mud and dirt and wear soggy footwear when it rains. Bacterial and fungal infections like ringworm, itchiness and skin rash are very common during this season. Also, if you have wet feet for a long time you can be more prone to infections. Here, we tell you how you can take care of your feet and keep them healthy and beautiful this monsoons.