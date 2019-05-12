1 / 6

There is no better day to appreciate the contribution of your mother in your life than making her feel special on the occasion of International Mother’s Day. Though you should look to do the same every day, however, if you want to use this day to gift something to your mom, you might be needing a little help from your dad. You can start off this Sunday by preparing a morning tea for her along with breakfast. Also, if you and your son or daughter can manage to wake up early and clean the house before their mom wakes up, it will help you get her smiling as soon as she leaves her bed. Apart from this, there are plenty of healthy options to choose from while selecting a gift that best suits her. You can order a fitness device with your kids for their mom that will help her stay fit and active while aiding her in her weight-loss mission by giving her an idea about her calorie consumption. Apart from this, your kids can also look for a yoga mat or get their moms a gym subscription to take care of her physical health. As we celebrate the International Mother’s Day today (12th May), here, we share with you some of the healthy gift options you can opt for on this day to value your mother’s contribution in your life.