Itchy scalp is not only frustrating, but it can also significantly curb your quality of life along with causing hair fall. But that’s not all, it could be an indication of various health conditions like diabetes, herpes, scalp psoriasis and scarring alopecia. While you can get short-term relief by using a shampoo to wash your hair and get rid of the loose skin, in order to get long-term relief, you need to understand what is causing your scalp to itch. Here, we share with you some natural ways you can try in a bid to get instant relief from an itchy scalp.