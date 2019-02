1 / 5

You may feel exhausted after a long day at work or maybe you are too lazy to do it but not removing your make-up before going to the bed can be dangerous for your skin’s health. Be it regular or rare occurrence, sleeping with your make-up on can cause various skin problems. It can lead to inflammation, irritate your eyes, give you chapped lips and prevents your skin from performing normal functions such as recovering from all the stress it underwent during the day. Apart from this it can also put you more at risk of developing acne which can be irritating to deal with. Here, we share with you a few reasons why you should always wash your face and remove that make-up before going to the bed at night.