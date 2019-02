1 / 5

Did you know that a small bottle of petroleum jelly which is usually found lying in your dressing room is the cheapest product that can work wonders for your skin problems? It is made up of a variety of mineral oils and waxes and the petroleum in this jelly helps you to lock your skin under a water-protective barrier that paves the way for your skin to recover and recollect moisture. Also, the benefits of jelly are not limited to you, it can also be used to prevent your pet’s paws from cracking which can cause significant discomfort. Here, there are a few skin and hair care benefit you can reap by including petroleum jelly in your beauty regime.