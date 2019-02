1 / 5

Ginger is not just a great addition in your diet because of its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties but it is a great addition for your hair care and skin care regime. Its antiseptic and antioxidant properties help in resolving signs of ageing, acne, skin, burns, dandruff, brittle hair, hair loss, etc. Following are a few ways it helps in adding value to your skin and hair care routine.