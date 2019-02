1 / 5

It is always a good idea to enhance your facial features using some make-up. However, when it fades away quickly on a long day at work, it can make you feel irritated. If you want to keep your make-up on for a longer-period, start exfoliating your skin, so that there are no dead skin cells left on your face which can cause the make-up to fade away quickly. Also, make sure that you keep your skin moisturised, as dry skin will make your make-up look flaky. To manage the oily skin, you can also use powder puff to set the foundation. Here, there are a few tricks which can help you keep your make-up on for a longer period of time.