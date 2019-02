1 / 5

If you always sneak-in a quick workout in between your busy schedule, just before you head to your office, you may not get enough time to take a shower. Going to a meeting post working out in the gym can make you look less professional and that can become another reason for you to miss out on exercising. However, there are a few tips that can help you to be office-ready within minutes. You can try and put a cold-water bottle on your face and around your neck to reduce the redness post any workout session before you leave for your next meeting. Here, there are a few tips we share with you that can help you to get through the rest of your day after working out just before your office.