Apart from helping you during diabetes, methi seeds can do wonders for you when you are experiencing major hair fall problems. These seeds can also help you to tackle dandruff as well as promote hair growth. Apart from this, including fenugreek in your diet or applying its paste on your scalp can give you shiny and black hair. Fenugreek is considered as a hot food by the Ayurveda, which is generally used as a remedy for cleansing. Its leaves carry protein and nicotinic acid which encourages hair growth. Also, the presence of a compound known as diosgenin, having oestrogen-like characteristics helps in rebuilding your hair follicles. Moreover, the alkalising properties of fenugreek keeps the pH level of your scalp in check. Here, there are a few ways you can use methi for your hair.