Your hands are your essential tools. Your hands are exposed to germs, dirt, harsh substances, sunlight and more and can become dry and rough. Moreover, you may also notice those annoying blisters, rashes or discolouration on your hands. Most women have rough hands as they do household chores, are exposed to hard water and detergent. So, wearing rubber gloves while working in the kitchen or handling detergents can help you avoid dry and rough hands. Wearing cotton gloves overnight can be beneficial as it can soften your skin. Just wash your hands properly and you can also use a good moisturizer after that. Don’t use any products containing harsh chemicals which can cause irritation, burning sensation and rashes. Also, if you notice rashes, pigmentation, blisters on your hands for a longer time then just consult your dermatologist immediately, who will help you to tackle your problem. Furthermore, here are few hand care tips which you can follow.