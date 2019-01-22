1 / 6

Greasy hair is a very common problem and if your hair turns greasy you can get itching, dandruff and hair fall. It can also make it difficult for you to style your hair properly. Various factors such as genetic factors, humidity, usage of hot water for washing your hair or vitamin B deficiency can be the reason behind your greasy and oily hair. Moreover, too much shampooing and conditioning your hair can also lead to greasy hair. Apart from this, using wrong products can also damage your hair. Experts recommend that you should avoid hair products that promise shine and moisture and instead opt for lightweight formulas. However, you should know that the quantity of oil on your hair can change with time and in some cases, hair becomes less greasy with age. Since too much of shampooing can be harmful for your hair, you can try these easy and quick steps that can help you to fix your greasy hair and scalp.