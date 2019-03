1 / 4

Has your dandruff become the cause of your embarrassment? Do you find it difficult to deal with it? Don't worry anymore, we tell you what you can do to get rid of it. You must be knowing that dandruff can also lead to hair fall and itchy scalp. But, going for these home remedies will help you solve your problem. Try aloe vera gel. It is loaded with anti-fungal properties and can tackle itchy scalp. Just apply some fresh aloe vera gel extracted from the plant and leave it for some time after massaging it on to your scalp. Later, you can shampoo your hair.