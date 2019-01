1 / 6

Having dark or discoloured lips can be frustrating for anyone. And, the only way we find to hide it, is by using lipsticks. But, that is not a permanent solution to it. You need to take little effort to get rid of it permanently. Dr Apratim Goel, Dermatologist and Laser Surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai, suggests some of the natural remedies to retain the natural colour and shine of your lips.